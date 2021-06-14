The infectious diseases commission is proposing that the evening curfew is lifted completely, as well as that several other restrictions are removed. This comes after Macedonia had its first day with no Covid-19 deaths yesterday, after experiencing a very difficult Third Wave in March, April and much of May.

The curfew is currently in effect from midnight until 5AM, but the commission proposes that it ends. Other restrictions that they suggest are lifted are the ban on having more than 100 guests during a wedding and the ban on open air concerts. Concert venues and clubs will be allowed to have up to a 1,000 people in their open air areas, provided it is not more than 50 percent of their capacity.