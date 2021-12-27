The SDSM – DUI coalition is proposing highly controversial changes to the law on diplomats. One clause includes the following article: For a diplomat assigned to a post in charge of presiding with an international organization, it is preferable that ideologically, his heart belongs to the appropriate international organization.

Representatives from VMRO-DPMNE said that they will oppose this article, since it is unclear how the Government will measure where the heart of a diplomat belongs. According to the opposition party, the plan is to prevent the removal of diplomats appointed now, under the Zaev regime, by a future Government with the likely fall of the SDSM – DUI coalition in 2022. This particularly applies to the post in OSCE, where Macedonia will hold the rotating presidency in 2023, and SDSM wants to make sure that the candidate they appoint to Vienna remains there even under a VMRO led Government.