Prosecutor Ivana Trajceva cited flight risk as one of the reasons why she asked the Dragi Raskovski, former top adviser to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, needs to be ordered into detention. Raskovski is currently in house arrest after he was charged with ordering the Government to purchase a software he developed for 180,000 EUR.

Raskovski left for Mexico earlier this month, prompting fears that he will try to escape the country, and also changed his phone – all moves indicative of an attempt to escape and cover up his tracks cited by the prosecutor. She adds that he can also influence witnesses unless he is detained, which is likely given the powerful role he had until recently. The prosecution is appealing the house arrest order and wants Raskovski detained.