The Prosecutor’s Office informed Friday that they will not act on the “Gym” case, ie on the accusations that the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, allegedly went to exercise at a gym at the time when the gyms were closed as part of the measures against Covid-19.

A Public Prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje, after detailed checks, passed a resolution that there is no place for public prosecution in the case that was formed after a report due to suspicions that the services of a fitness center in Skopje were used contrary to decisions and regulations on measures against the spread of COVID-19. The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje issued orders for obtaining the footage and expert analysis of the DVR devices on which the footage from the security cameras in the fitness studio are stored. At the same time, several persons were questioned as witnesses, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

It added that the obtained showed no persons using the services of the fitness center, contrary to the bans.The expert analysis of the DVR devices also showed that the footage was not manipulated, ie the integrity of the data of the delivered devices was confirmed.