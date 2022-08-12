The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) Skopje today opened an investigation into Dr. Zan Mitrev, suspected of committing fraud and misleading patients treated for Covid-19 with the hemofiltration method in his private hospital for two years.

A Skopje judge has approved the proposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office involving the doctor Zan Mitrev’s case to seize his passport as he is considered a flight risk, the Skopje Criminal Court confirmed to MIA.

On July 18, the Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an probe into the illegal experimental treatment of patients in the “Zan Mitrev” clinic from Skopje, following the release of the “Bad Blood” documentary by the Investigative Reporting Lab (IRL).