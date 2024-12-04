Prosecutor Jove Cvetanovski, who was under strong pressure from chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski to drop an investigation into the abuses of the disgraced SPO prosecutor’s office, persevered and decided to carry on with the investigation.

I have reached a decision. The case goes back to the prosecutor’s office for organized crime. The entire case is going back to determine the criminal responsibility, Cvetanovski told Republika.

The case alleges that the SPO office, led by the infamous Katica Janeva, paid out huge bonuses to its employees in violation of the law. Kocevski pressured Cvetanovski and his superior Mustafa Hajrullahi to drop the investigation into their colleagues.