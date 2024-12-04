Prosecutor Mustafa Hajrullahi, who was suspended because he was investigating abuses by the disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office, detailed ways in which he was pressured by chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski. The allegation is that SPO prosecutors were unlawfully giving themselves lavish bonuses while they were engaged in a politically driven campaign of persecution against VMRO-DPMNE officials.

He called me up to discuss the case. I told him that the prosecutor who was put in charge should have time to investigate the case and then we shall see. Kocevski reacted angrilly, and said, “I’m done with this”.

Hajrullahi promptly faced allegations of mobbing, likely orchestrated by Kocevski, and was suspended. Prosecutor Jovan Cvetanovski also faced a disciplinary procedure for alleged incompetent work.