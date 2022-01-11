State prosecutor Burim Rustemi demands that former Minister Mile Janakieski is escorted by the police to court, even though Janakieski broke his knee and is due to have surgery today. Janakieski spent three years in house arrest after being targeted in numerous politically motivated trials initiated by the Zaev regime. He was finally released only recently, but prosecutors affiliated with the regime are again looking for ways to put him back in prison or house arrest.

Janakieski and another former Minister Spiro Ristovski were targets of a brutal attack in early 2019 when they were detained in Skopje’s Shutka prison. Janakieski in particular faces such a dense court schedule that even supporters of the regime speak about his persecution as having gone too far.