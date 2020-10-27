Public prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski confirmed media reports that the prosecutors are pressing four charges against officials of the public institution tasked with managing European education programs. Two charges are aimed directly the recently deposed head of the institution Lidija Dimova.

The NGO activist and official of the ruling SDSM party is in hot water after a number of dubious grants she approved were made public. The most notorious one included 270,000 EUR for an NGO associate of Dimova’s for his hair salon.

The basis of the crimes is abuse of office, said Joveski. He added that there are 15,000 EUR missing from the registry of the agency Dimova ran.

Dimova is one of the few Government officials to be dismised from her position, despite major corruption scandals breaking almost daily. Joveski’s prosecutors have remained silent in numerous cases involving Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his inner circle.