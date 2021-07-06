During the April 27th hearing held today, the defense showed that prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska was editing text messages she presented as evidence.
One of these messages, defendant Trajko Veljanoski said, was exchanged between him and his chief of staff, who was warning Veljanoski that the opposition is planning to stage an irregular vote for a new Speaker in the Parliament. This key part of the message was left out by the prosecutor.
I forwarded the message to Nikola Gruevski, and that is used as evidence against me, but it is submitted incomplete, Veljanoski said.
