Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that she will wait on the Interior Ministry to investigate itself in the case of the issuing of travel documents to regional drug lords. Ruskoska was asked about the scandal by the press, after the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party revealed that a top Turkish and a Serbian drug lord were given Macedonian travel documents.

We will wait and see if the Interior Ministry will open an investigation. If not, we will determine whether we will do it ourselves. We should still give an opportunity to the relevant institution first, Ruskoska said.

The Interior Ministry is the institution which issued the documents to the drug lords Peker and Vukotic, meaning that in this case it will be investigating itself.