Prosecutor Burim Rustemi gave an almost inaudible presentation today, during the latest hearing in the Toplik trial. The case is aimed against former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski and other former VMRO-DPMNE officials, over a failed contract to have an Israeli company build a residential development near Skopje.

When the judge asked Rustemi to present his evidence, he rose to read from pre-prepared notes. But nobody in the courthouse could hear what he’s saying. Still the trial went on.

Previously, during the hearing, one of the defendants, Vesa Tomcevska, fell ill because of her asthma condition worsened in the crowded courthouse.