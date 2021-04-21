The OJO office of public prosecutors announced that it is already investigating the criminal charges proposed by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE and Levica parties against Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and two members of Parliament from the SDSM led coalition. The charges come after the members of Parliament Bisera Kostadinovska – Stojcevska and Miroslav Bogdanovski, who were positive to the coronavirus, violated their isolation orders and came to the Parliament on Sunday, in hazmat suits, to attend a vote.

The charges cite articles of the criminal code that could land the members of Parliament in prison for up to 10 years – this includes endangerment, violating a quarantine order and spreading a deadly virus.