Prosecutors are looking after the Skopje man who filmed a hideous video, in which he is harassing a group of Asian tourists.

The video, ironically recorded in front of the main building of the State Prosecutor’s service, the man approaches the group of, as it was eventually determined, Korean men and women. The man asks them in English if they have the coronavirus and tells them to go back to China. He then goes on an obscene rant in Macedonian, while the people are doing their best to ignore him.

The video and the behavior of the man was strongly condemned in the Macedonian public.