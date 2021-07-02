The prosecution in one of the numerous politically motivated cases against former Minister Mile Janakieski is trying to call on a party appointed public official as a forensics expert. In this trial, Janakieski is charged over the failed sale of land near Skopje to an Israeli company that was interested in residential development.

The prosecution is trying to use Boris Tundzev as witness, even though he is now appointed as head of the Cadastre Agency. According to the defense, this violates the law on conflict of interest.

The defense also demands that a member of the panel of judges, Mitko Sandev, is removed, since he is a member of small party that is part of Zoran Zaev’s coalition.