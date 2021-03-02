Prosecutors have requested the court to order detention for three of the protesters who charged police officer lines during the large Albanian protests on Friday. The protests were held against the sentencing of a group of Albanian islamists who carried out the 2012 Good Friday massacre, kiling four Macedonian boys and one man.

A dozen police officers were injured when protesters threw rocks at them and tried to push through their lines and get to the main Skopje courthouse. One journalist suffered a broken bone when he was hit by a rock while standing at an elevated position and crashed to the ground.