Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that she is investigating the bail offered by Dragi Raskovski to secure his release from detention. Raskovski, a close confidant and former chief of staff of Zoran Zaev, offered half a million EUR in guarantees, which is suspicious in itself, given that he works as a university professor and Government official.

We are investigating how is he able to offer a 500,000 EUR bail, and also the money to build a large villa near Skopje, Ruskoska said.

Raskovski is in house arrest, on relatively minor charges given the long list of serious corruption allegations against him. He was charged with having the Government purchase software he himself developed, and with collecting a cut from the salaries of advisers he hired in Zaev’s office.