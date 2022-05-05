Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska is reportedly investigating the failure of the Interior Ministry to close down a garage that inspected the ill-fated Besa Trans bus. The Via Komerc garage near Skopje did the routine check-ups of the vehicles operated by Besa Trans, but was supposed to be closed down.

Several months before the disaster tha killed 46 passengers, an inspection found faults the work of the garage and ordered it closed. Still, Via Komerc continued to operate, and inspected and gave a permit to the bus, that later crashed in Bulgaria returning from a trip to Istanbul.

The garage was closed quickly after the disaster. Still, journalists found out that it is still operational, at the same place with the same people, but under a different name.