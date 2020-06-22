The government has been silent for days, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not doing anything about the 240,000-euro racket carried out by Vasko Kovacevski in REK Bitola, VMRO-DPMNE reacted in a press release.

Kovacevski is the direct executioner of the Zaev family. After he put aside the company that did not pay him the racket, he signed a contract with the company SV Invest, close to Vice Zaev, according to the party.

The party adds that there is no company participating in tender procedures that has not been asked for a bribe in exchange for getting contract with some state institution or company.