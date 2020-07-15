No voting irregularities have been reported to Basic Public Prosecutor’s Offices, the commission for monitoring election irregularities or the e-mail address [email protected] since voting started, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Macedonia said in a press release Wednesday.

Several potential offenses were reported in the past few days, most of which were dismissed and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest.

Early Wednesday morning, violation of election silence was reported at the police station in the village of Galate. Two people were throwing election materials from one coalition from their car windows in the village of Debreshe when they were attacked by a third person. One of the assaulted persons has been transferred to the Gostivar ER and authorities are currently working on the case, the press release read.

Competent prosecutors and the commission for election irregularity, it stressed, will take rapid actions against election-related crime.