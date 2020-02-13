During today’s Racket hearing, the prosecution presented video and audio tapes recorded by businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, as he was extorted by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Katica Janeva.

Most of the recordings were from the same cache that was already leaked in the Italian La Verita newspaper. They show Kamcev preparing a large bag full of money, Boki 13 coming to Kamcev’s home along with his accomplice Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, and then the two leaving with the bag.

Boki 13 and his and Janeva’s lawyers disputed the veracity of the tapes, pointing to the fact that they are not continuous. “I come from the TV business. One of the tapes is recorded with a cell phone, and the other is from the security camera”, Jovanovski said.

Some of the tapes were new ones. In one audio coversation, Boki 13 is heard assuring Kamcev, or “Orce, baby”, as he calls him, to wait and let the judge Vesna Dimiskova “do her thing”. Boki 13 tells Kamcev that Janeva will give an excuse to the judge to act. Janeva is charged with asking for millions of euros from Kamcev to let him go free in the money laundering case she started against Kamcev in 2018. She is heard on the recording joining in the conversation between Kamcev and Boki 13, discussing the actions of her subordinate prosecutor Lile Stefanova. Janeva tells Kamcev that she holds the case under control, and not Stefanova. “I’ve been busy and haven’t kept her under control, but she can’t do a thing without me”, Janeva says about Stefanova, who testified against her former boss largely along the same lines – that Janeva alone sabotaged the case against Kamcev.

In another recording, Kamcev calls Boki 13 to complain that his business associates and relatives are being called for questioning. Boki 13 and an unidentified female voice respond that Janeva’s office merely called them up as witnesses, not as defendants. The prosecution also played the now infamous recording in which Janeva assures Kamcev not to worry about a thing – “everything will be all right”.

Deljo Kadiev, who defends Janeva, also objected against the use of the recordings, saying that it can’t be confirmed whether it is really Janeva’s voice. It’s an ironic turn of events for the disgraced former Special Prosecutor, who became one of the most powerful people in Macedonia as she launched criminal investigations against politicians from the VMRO-DPMNE party and businessmen using similar audio recordings, and eventually helped bring down the Nikola Gruevski Government and install Zoran Zaev in his place.