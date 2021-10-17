In the updated list of violations on election day, state prosecutors informed that they are investigating instances where voters ripped up ballots, organized transportation for votres and offered bribes.

One person was arrested in Struga for ripping up a ballot and leaving the polling station. Police are trying to identify him. A similar incident was reported in Demir Kapija. In Gostivar, a voter was arrested after trying to photograph the ballot – the practice is indicative of a pressured voter.

Providing transport to voters is also indicative of electoral locations – this was observed in Kocani.

The prosecutors have not commented on more serious violations such as the numerous instances of vote buying and intimidation of voters and journalists reported on Saturday and Sunday, mainly by the Infomax news site, whose crew was attacked in Prilep.