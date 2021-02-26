Protesters have retreated after clashing with police in Skopje’s Bit Pazar, which cut their march short so as to prevent incidents, although originally they were supposed to march from Chair municipality, pass in front of the court houses before arriving outside the government to speak to members of the media.

Police also used smoke bombs to disperse the most violent groups that tried to punch through several times.

Three police officers were injured in the protest, and the crew of the Macedonian Information Agency was attacked.