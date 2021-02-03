Members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE joined the protest that was held today to demand stronger enforcement of harassment laws. The protest was held after the authorities failed to shut down a Telegram group with thousands of users on which nude pictures of underage girls were shared, as well as contact details of unwilling women.

The protest was held in front of the Interior Ministry, which was first publicly notified of the group a year ago, but after an initial investigation, the group was allowed to remain open. Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Interior Ministry to demand tougher action. Protesters carried signs declaring that women who get harassed must not be treated blamed for their treatment. Women whose contact details were posted on the Telegram group, spoke about the ugly unsolicited messages they received and demanded tougher anti-stalking laws.