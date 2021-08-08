A major protest against the new Covid measures has been announced for August 15 in front of the Parliament building.

According to the announcement, the protest is non-partisan and all citizens of the Republic of Macedonia are invited, regardless of religion and nation.

On August 15 (Sunday) in Skopje, in front of the Parliament building at 12 o’clock, a PROTEST AGAINST THE FASCIST COVID MEASURES will be held (Note: the protest is national, non-partisan, regardless of religion, politics, status, because it is about protecting the most basic human rights here and everywhere in the world). Residents of all cities who are not able to attend the Skopje protest, can self-organize protests in their cities), reads the announcement for the protest.

The protest comes after the government announced that as of August 16 it will be almost impossible to enter anywhere without a vaccine certificate.