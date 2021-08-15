Under the motto “No to Forced Vaccination”, a protest was staged in Skopje on Sunday against the restrictions due to take effect tomorrow, according to which only people who have received a vaccine and those who recovered from COVID-19 over the past 45 days are allowed to enter bars and restaurants.

A huge number of citizens protested against the new government measures that restrict the freedom of movement of some citizens.

During the protest, the gathered people chanted a number of slogans and messages demanding freedom, but also slogans against the government and the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce.