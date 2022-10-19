The employees of JSP Skopje will protest this afternoon in front of the government building because of unpaid wages.

The people of Skopje deserve quality and regular service, but since the Government and the municipalities do not fulfill their obligations to the JSP, the company announces that from today, at 12 o’clock, it will start a protest in front of the Government until the debts to the JSP are settled, the General Secretary of the City of Skopje Zoran Gligorov announced yesterday.

Skopje’s public bus service has been interrupted this morning because of a bomb threat received via email, sources from the city public transit company told MIA.

According to the sources, access to the company’s headquarters in Skopje’s Avtokomanda was restricted early Wednesday morning amid police checks. Police officers were inspecting JSP buses to find a bomb that was allegedly planted on one of them, they said.

A bomb threat had been sent on Tuesday night from an employee’s email address to the company’s management, including top finance directors.

The email said the person had not received their paycheck for months and an explosive device would be set off on one of the buses during a Wednesday protest that had been announced by JSP employees.

According to press releases from the Ministry of Interior and JSP, the employee has been detained.

The Ministry of Interior said “anti-terror checks are ongoing and efforts are being made to clear up the case.”

JSP buses are resuming service after being checked for explosives, the public transit company said.