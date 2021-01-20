Staff at the 8th of September hospital in Skopje held a strike in front of the office of hospital manager Hristijan Kostov, objecting to poor working conditions in Macedonia’s frontline Covid-19 hospital.

Employees protested problems such as insufficient supplies of simple disinfectants and gloves, which they were forced to bring from home. The protest was driven by the administrative staff who are angry because they didn’t receive a bonus like the healthcare workers in the hospital. The old army hospital is the main center for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Macedonia, along with the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

Kostov told Republika that this was not a proper strike but more of a meeting with disgruntled employees.