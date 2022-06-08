“Freedom for Lambe”, “There is no place for Vanco Mihajov in the city of Steve Naumov” were part of the messages written on the banners of the citizens who protested in front of the police station in Bitola, demanding freedom for the singer Lambe Alabakovski, who is in custody after admitting the arson in the Bulgarian club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola last weekend.

The “Vanco Mihajlov” cultural center is a typical provocation for the people of Bitola. It is registered illegally and its registration in the Central Register should be annulled, said Levica councilor, Goran Velevski.

After the protest in front of the police station, the citizens went to the Bitola prison where Alabakovski is detained to express their support.