Citizens from Skopje’s Zhelezara district protested today to demand stricter upholding of traffic rules on their main street. A 45 year old woman was killed last week when a speeding driver in an Audi hit her, in what was one of three tragic accidents in the capital in a matter of weeks.

Citizens demand that speedbumps are placed on the street and that police patrols go after speeding drivers. They will block the street in the coming days every afternoon between 16:30 and 18h.