Justice for Nikola Hristovski was demanded by hundreds of citizens in protest of the low prison sentence for his killer. In disbelief, they heard the verdict of the Skopje Criminal Court with which the killer of the 17-year-old boy, was sentenced to just 3 years in prison.

The parents of the murdered boy suspect the impartiality of the court and the prosecutors, primarily due to the fact that the crime of murder was reclassified as murder in the heat of the moment and why, as they claim, three public prosecutors were changed.