The “Gender Equality Platform” is organizing a protest march tomorrow at 14:30 h, where it will announce the demands to the institutions for a thorough clarification of the “Public Room” case and for a comprehensive approach in dealing with gender-based violence in the country, which is widespread and rooted in our society in various forms.

The march will start in front of the Ministry of Interior and will end up in front of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The “Gender Equality Platform” says that they will address the public and institutions, and encourage the victims of the “Public Room”, if they are ready, to use this opportunity to speak out and seek justice.