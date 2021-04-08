Thirty-five people died today, on the day we had 51 funerals due to the coronavirus. 86 people died in two days. These people would not have died if Zoran Zaev and Venko Filipce had provided vaccines instead of riding motorcycles and taking helicopter rides. The commissions for vaccines were more important to them than the procurement of vaccines for saving the lives of the citizens of Macedonia, said the City Committee of VMRO-DPMNE.

More than 4,000 people lost their lives while our government failed to procure any vaccine. Filipce and Zaev are directly to blame for all the chaos that is happening in the hospitals, with the sick, with the dead and their families. This is a huge shame. Shame should be washed away. The City Committee of VMRO-DPMNE will stage a protest again on Saturday at 11 am in front of the source of the problems, the Ministry of Health, the City Committee added.