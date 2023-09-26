On Monday evening, concerned members of the public assembled in front of the Government building and proceeded to march to the Ministry of Health, uniting in a collective protest against the Oncology Clinic scandal. Their primary objective was to implore the Public Prosecutor’s Office for greater transparency and the release of additional information pertaining to its ongoing inquiry into the practices of the Oncology Clinic.

This fervent demonstration was ignited by recent media reports that alleged the clinic’s staff had been engaged in the egregious act of withholding life-saving medical treatment from cancer patients while illicitly profiting from the resale of cancer drugs.

With “Justice for the Victims” banners held high, the organizers of the protest voiced their discontent regarding the lack of responsiveness they encountered when seeking updates on the investigation last week. In response to this perceived silence, they made a resolute declaration: they would continue to stage protests every Monday evening until the investigation yielded indictments and these charges were made public.

In the event that these demands were not met by November, the organizers made it clear that they would escalate their efforts by appealing to the international community. Their intention was to enlist international support in pressuring the authorities to divulge more information to the public concerning the troubling Oncology Clinic allegations.

During Monday’s protest, demonstrators put forth six additional demands:

1.Investigate Former Minister of Health and Former Clinic Director: They called for a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of former Minister of Health Venko Filipche and former Oncology Clinic Director Nino Vasev in the scandal.

2.Expand Investigation to Children’s Oncology Clinic: Protesters urged authorities to broaden the scope of the inquiry to encompass the practices at the Children’s Oncology Clinic.

3.Conduct a Comprehensive Clinic Audit: They demanded a comprehensive audit of the Oncology Clinic to scrutinize its operations and practices.

4.Secure Court Verdicts for Offenders: There was a call for the swift delivery of court verdicts for all individuals implicated in the crimes associated with the Oncology Clinic.

5.Release Information on Tetovo Covid-19 Modular Hospital Fire: Protesters demanded the release of all information related to the fire incident at the Covid-19 modular hospital in Tetovo.

6.Hold Public Prosecutor’s Office Accountable: They held the Public Prosecutor’s Office accountable for its decision stating that no crime was committed in the tragic case of six-year-old Jana Hristovska, who passed away shortly after being admitted to the Bitola hospital due to complications from a viral infection. Her parents had expressed concerns about potential medical malpractice.

These demands underscore the protesters’ determination to ensure accountability, transparency, and justice in light of the Oncology Clinic scandal and related healthcare issues.