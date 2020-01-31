The ‘Fridays for Future’ movement is staging a protest in front of the Parliament building, asking for adoption of a law banning the import of hazardous waste before Parliament dissolves.
At the protest, symbolically revolted citizens sat on the street waiting for a solution to the daily poisoning from burning waste.
We will sit, but not with our arms crossed, because the long battle, which we called last fall the green revolution, continues into 2020, the Youth Climate Justice Movement announced, organizers said.
