Protesters blocked the Tetovo – Gostivar highway for one hour this afternoon, in revolt against the steep increase of the electricity prices mandated by the Energy regulatory committee. The 7.4 percent hike was announced shortly after the general elections during which the ruling SDSM party campaigned on a slight decrease it has instituted earlier.

The protested demanded a major price reduction and the abolition of the regulatory committee in favor of an independent body that would set prices and address objections from consumers. The “Dosta E” (enough association blocked the Skopje – Tetovo highway last week.