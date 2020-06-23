Thousands of citizens protested today after the court gave a prison sentence fo just three years in the ethnically divisive murder of a 17 year old Macedonian youngster in Skopje. Nikola Hristovski was stabbed to death in the Novo Lisice after a group of youths from Cair provoked an incident.

What message are we sending out to our young? That they can use knives to resolve their disputes?, said Igor Hristovski, the father of the killed boy.

The murderer, identified by the court only as A.T., claimed that he was in fear of his life. This was the second protest held after the scandalous sentencing, and protesters marched through the city downtown to the Justice Ministry to express their revolt.