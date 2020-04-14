Dozens of ethnic Albanian citizens of Cento, a north-eastern part of Skopje, were protesting yesterday evening in violation of the coronavirus curfew, after two men were arrested by the police.

According to local media, the arrests were made for violating the evening curfew, which mandates that all citizens remain in their homes from 16h, and is widely respected across Macedonia, with dozens of arrests made each evening in cases where citizens are seen outside without a permit.

Following the two arrests, a mass protest developed. Borce Georgievski, the Mayor of Gazi Baba, went there to placate the protesters, and eventually the two arrested men were released by the police.