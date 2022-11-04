The Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova will visit Bitola today, exactly on November 4, the day of the city’s liberation from the fascist Bulgarian-German occupation.

For now, there is no official information about the purpose of her visit and the agenda for her stay. The Municipality of Bitola said that she is not coming on an official visit to the Municipality.

The Bitola police department announced that special measures will be taken for the safe and smooth flow of traffic today due to the presence of Iotova, and tomorrow due to the presence of President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski who will attend REK Bitola anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 5.