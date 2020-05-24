The Opera Pub, a place that operates out of the Macedonian Opera and Ballet building and is popular with actors, was set on fire overnight.

Security cameras caught a man dousing the exterior of pub with gasoline and then lighting it on fire. The heat was so strong it melted the windows on the pub.

The incident occurred across the street from the Fountain cafe, that was torched a few weeks ago after surviving a rocket attack. Both are in a busy area that caters to university students and the near-by courthouse district.