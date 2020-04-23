After its decision to have the evening curfew begin at 19h instead of 16h, the Government yesterday also ordered the public administration workers to go back to work full time.

Previously, the public administration was told to work on a reduced schedule, so that the employees can get home before 16h. Under the new regime, employees are back to working a full eight hour day, and depending on the institution, most can begin work between 7.30 and 8.30 and conclude between 15.30 and 16.30.