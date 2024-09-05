Public condemnation and calls for an apology and action for Filipche’s selfie: Through the suffering of citizens, a desperate attempt at self-promotion

After the recent controversial announcement on social networks by doctor Venko Filipche, who is also the president of the SDSM, the reactions from the public are not abating. The photo, which revealed the personal data of a patient, caused an avalanche of protests, among which celebrities such as former journalist Aleksandar Metodijev joined.

Metodiyev, known for his critical thinking, shared Poposki’s post asking the question: “Would you be happy to see your personal information on your doctor’s profile?!” In the status, Poposki pointed out that the original photo, posted on Facebook Filipche’s profile contains clearly visible and legible personal data of the patient, which represents a serious violation of patients’ rights and the Health Care Law.