The representatives of all political parties, law experts, public prosecutors and professors are to resume the public debate on the law on public prosecution within Parliament’s Committee on Political System Wednesday at 2 pm.

Law experts, on the first day of the debate, presented their thoughts and remarks on the proposed text and it is expected that some of them to be found in the text of the law that is yet to be submitted to parliamentary procedure.

According to most of them, the law on public prosecution is needed and it should be adopted by the Parliament.