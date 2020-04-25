VMRO-DPMNE will be driven by public health considerations and not political interests as a way out of the poltiical crisis is sought, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said. He was discussing a push by the ruling SDSM party to re-convene the dissolved Parliament which, Mickoski said, is apparently an attempt to call elections while the epidemic is still raging.

We have no intention of engaging in politics over this issue. Our clear priority is the health of the citizens and of the economy, not having elections. There are the issues of completing the electoral rolls, the electoral commissions and we see Zoran Zaev trading in possible electoral dates. I’m not going to behave like that, Mickoski said.

Macedonia is in a political limbo as the April 12 elections were called off without the parties reaching agreement on a constitutional formula to do so. The Parliament is dissolved and the country is run through executive decrees under a state of emergency which even President Stevo Pendarovski – who declared it – acknowled is unconstitutional.