A sample taken of a suspected monkeypox case is expected to arrive at the Public Health Institute by the end of the day. The patient, who is from Kicevo, is in good health condition and there’s no need for hospitalization, said the Head of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Aleksandar Petlickovski.

The patient is located. He was contacted by the competent epidemiologist in Bitola and the initial epidemiological survey was completed. We have available tests and the PHI should have an answer as to whether it is monkeypox, Petlickovski told TV Sitel.

The patient from Kicevo got a rash on his body a few days ago, which is one of the symptoms of monkeypox.