The majority of citizens have no objections to taking a loan from Hungary. Additionally, public sentiment is favorable toward the government’s price-freezing measures on certain products. These findings are part of a public opinion survey conducted by the Market Vision agency for MKD.mk between September 16 and 25, sampling 1,200 respondents.

The survey reveals that 72.6% of citizens view the price-freezing measure as beneficial for the Macedonian economy, while only 18.3% see it as negative.

A plurality of citizens, 41.2%, view borrowing from Hungary to finance infrastructure projects in municipalities positively, while 31.1% consider this government decision to be negative. Furthermore, 76.8% of respondents see the government’s measure for a linear pension increase as positive for the economy, with just 16.6% expressing a negative opinion.

However, 27.4% of citizens believe that the government is not transparent in communicating its policies and decisions to the public.

The survey, conducted using the CATI (computer-aided telephone interview) method, involved a sample of 1,200 respondents, with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±3%. The sample is representative at the national level according to region, gender, age, and ethnicity, based on data from the 2021 census.

In the political sphere, the survey’s first part indicates that VMRO-DPMNE remains the party with the most public trust.