A Skopje court passed a shockingly low sentence in the murder of 17 year old Nikola Hristovski. The killer, identiifed for legal reasons only as A.T. (18) was given a three year sentence.

The stabbing was perpetrated a year ago in Skopje’s Novo Lisice district. A.T. came to the neighborhood here Nikola lived accompanied by a group and got into an argument with Nikola and some of Nikola’s friends. At one point, A.T. fatally stabbed Nikola. The murder caused inter-ethnic tensions in the city. The defense claimed that A.T. feared for his life and was acting in self-defense.

The sentence prompted outraged comments, as it is a full year lower than the sentence handed to 70 year old Pance Angelov, who pulled SDSM officila Radmila Sekerinska by her hair during the April 2017 incident in the Parliament.