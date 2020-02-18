The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the lack of passports. Interior Minister Nake Culev informed that he had submitted the file to the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption. The Prosecutor’s Office says they are gathering relevant evidence of possible abuse at the MoI, TV Alsat reported.

The interior ministry closed the hotline used to schedule passport appointments. Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev says there are currently only 3,700 blank passports that can only be issued to citizens who have an urgent need.

Culev reiterated that this problem was inherited from his predecessor in the Ministry of Interior, Oliver Spasovski.