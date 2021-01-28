Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski said Thursday the institution’s Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Sector has briefed him that the “Public Room” chat group has been shut down.

I salute this step of the Telegram platform and say that those who violated the law will be punished because we are fully documenting the cases. At the same time, I appeal for caution, because there is another similar group on the Telegram platform and we will act accordingly for the members of this group as well, said Spasovski.

He points out that everyone who breaks the law will be held accountable.