As of Tuesday, employees in the public sector can report pressure during the pre-election period at a tool placed on the website of the Ministry of Information Society and Administration.

Minister Damjan Manchevski urged public sector employees to use the tool and report pressure.

According to him, the objective is to ensure all prerequisites for fair and democratic elections. Reporting is anonymous but if the person wants to share personal data, they will be protected in accordance with the Law on Personal Data Protection.